PGIMER Stands Ready: Proactive Measures Amid Tensions

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) high-level committee conducted a crucial assessment at the hospital's Advanced Trauma Center on Friday. This evaluation aimed to ensure the facility's preparedness in light of current India-Pakistan tensions.

Led by PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, the team reviewed the hospital's capacity to manage an expected influx of patients. Key areas of focus included the availability of beds, ICU resources, ventilator support, essential medicines, and blood bank adequacy, with standing instructions issued to maintain an optimal state of readiness.

Prof Lal reiterated PGIMER's dedication to safeguarding human lives and declared the institution's full preparedness for any emergency, despite ongoing challenges. A medical team has been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir, reporting to Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, in response to the national situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)