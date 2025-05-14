Left Menu

Grave Concerns: CPI(M) MP Challenges COVID-19 Death Data

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has raised concerns over discrepancies between the official COVID-19 death toll and figures from the Civil Registration System. The MP's letter demands transparency and accountability, urging a nationwide audit and relaxed documentation norms to ensure that all families receive due compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:39 IST
CPI(M) MP John Brittas addressed Health Minister JP Nadda, citing concerning discrepancies in COVID-19 death figures between government data and the Civil Registration System (CRS).

Brittas noted a stark contrast: while the government estimates around 3.3 lakh deaths, CRS data suggests nearly 19.7 lakh excess deaths in 2021. He demands accountability, transparency, and adherence to Supreme Court directives regarding ex-gratia compensation.

Brittas called for a comprehensive national audit and adaptable documentation norms to ensure all affected families, especially those overlooked due to underreporting or bureaucratic glitches, are properly compensated.

