Uttar Pradesh's Major Crackdown on Counterfeit Drugs Yields Big Results
The Uttar Pradesh FSDA has conducted a major crackdown on counterfeit medicines, seizing drugs worth Rs 30.77 crore. The effort involved 1,039 raids, resulting in the cancellation of 1,166 drug dealer licences and 68 arrests. Major operations took place in Lucknow, Agra, and Ghaziabad.
In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) announced the seizure of counterfeit medicines valued at Rs 30.77 crore over the past year, according to an official statement released Thursday.
The department's campaign involved 1,039 raids state-wide, leading to the collection of 13,848 samples. Following the analysis, authorities cancelled the licences of 1,166 drug dealers while arresting 68 individuals for their involvement in the illicit drug trade.
Focusing on cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Ghaziabad, the FSDA uncovered fake medicines, oxytocin injections, and narcotics. Investigations continue into adulterated allopathic medicines disguised as Ayurvedic products, as officials intensify efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks to ensure public health safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
