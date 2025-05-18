Left Menu

Delhi's New Ayushman Cards Initiative Empowers Seniors with Cashless Healthcare

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman cards to senior citizens in Janakpuri, fulfilling a campaign promise. The cards, part of the Vay Vandana Yojana, ensure cashless medical treatment. With the AB-PMJAY scheme's implementation, Delhi joins the national effort to provide health coverage to its residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:56 IST
Delhi's New Ayushman Cards Initiative Empowers Seniors with Cashless Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fulfillment of campaign promises, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman cards to senior citizens in Janakpuri on Sunday. The event marked the first wave of cards delivered under the Delhi government's Vay Vandana Yojana, targeting elderly healthcare.

The initiative aims to provide seamless medical access, ensuring that beneficiaries can receive necessary treatments up to Rs 10 lakh without financial strain. The scheme currently includes 48 empanelled hospitals in Delhi, offering a safety net for urgent medical care.

The broader Ayushman Bharat initiative has already seen significant adoption in Delhi, with over 2.42 lakh health cards distributed. As Delhi joins hands with the Central government under the AB-PMJAY, it strengthens healthcare accessibility with financial backing for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025