Delhi's New Ayushman Cards Initiative Empowers Seniors with Cashless Healthcare

In a fulfillment of campaign promises, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman cards to senior citizens in Janakpuri on Sunday. The event marked the first wave of cards delivered under the Delhi government's Vay Vandana Yojana, targeting elderly healthcare.

The initiative aims to provide seamless medical access, ensuring that beneficiaries can receive necessary treatments up to Rs 10 lakh without financial strain. The scheme currently includes 48 empanelled hospitals in Delhi, offering a safety net for urgent medical care.

The broader Ayushman Bharat initiative has already seen significant adoption in Delhi, with over 2.42 lakh health cards distributed. As Delhi joins hands with the Central government under the AB-PMJAY, it strengthens healthcare accessibility with financial backing for its residents.

