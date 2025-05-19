Joe Biden Faces Aggressive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

In a surprising announcement, the office of former President Joe Biden revealed on Sunday that he has received a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer. Doctors are currently examining potential treatment options with a focus on managing the illness, which has unfortunately spread to the bone.

Prostate cancer is a significant health issue for men, being the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Despite its high survivability rate when detected early, Biden's situation is complicated by the spread of cancer beyond its localized origin, marking a severe progression.

The cancer's aggressiveness was confirmed by a Gleason score of 9. Treatment typically consists of hormone therapy rather than surgery or radiation, which can effectively slow the cancer's growth but is not a cure. Experts note that while such cancer cases are treatable, they remain incurable.

