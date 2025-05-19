Left Menu

Joe Biden Faces Aggressive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to the bone. Prostate cancer, when caught early, is significantly survivable, but it remains a leading cause of cancer death in men. Biden's condition involves a high Gleason score, indicating aggressive cancer cells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 05:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising announcement, the office of former President Joe Biden revealed on Sunday that he has received a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer. Doctors are currently examining potential treatment options with a focus on managing the illness, which has unfortunately spread to the bone.

Prostate cancer is a significant health issue for men, being the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Despite its high survivability rate when detected early, Biden's situation is complicated by the spread of cancer beyond its localized origin, marking a severe progression.

The cancer's aggressiveness was confirmed by a Gleason score of 9. Treatment typically consists of hormone therapy rather than surgery or radiation, which can effectively slow the cancer's growth but is not a cure. Experts note that while such cancer cases are treatable, they remain incurable.

