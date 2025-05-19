Brazil's Bird Flu Sparks Global Trade Disruptions and Health Concerns

Japan has ceased poultry imports from Brazilian areas after a bird flu emergence, revealed the Japanese agriculture ministry. The decision follows a confirmed outbreak in Brazil, the top chicken exporter, prompting major trade restrictions worldwide.

Mexico joined the ban, halting poultry imports from Brazil to protect its domestic industry. Likewise, the WHO reported funding cuts impacting medical care access in at least 70 nations, showcasing health systems' vulnerabilities.

In business news, Danone joined the protein shake market, while political debates continue in the U.S. over tax cuts and economic policies. These developments highlight the intricate intersections between global health, business, and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)