Brazil's Bird Flu Sparks Global Trade Disruptions and Health Concerns
A bird flu outbreak in Brazil has led Japan and Mexico to halt poultry imports, while the EU follows suit. Amidst global health issues, the WHO highlights funding cuts affecting medical care in 70 countries. In the U.S., political and economic shifts continue as Trump tax plans face hurdles and Danone targets the protein shake market.
Japan has ceased poultry imports from Brazilian areas after a bird flu emergence, revealed the Japanese agriculture ministry. The decision follows a confirmed outbreak in Brazil, the top chicken exporter, prompting major trade restrictions worldwide.
Mexico joined the ban, halting poultry imports from Brazil to protect its domestic industry. Likewise, the WHO reported funding cuts impacting medical care access in at least 70 nations, showcasing health systems' vulnerabilities.
In business news, Danone joined the protein shake market, while political debates continue in the U.S. over tax cuts and economic policies. These developments highlight the intricate intersections between global health, business, and politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
As defence minister, my responsibility to work with armed forces, give befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath Singh.
Waqf Act: CJI Khanna, who retires on May 13, says he does not want to reserve order on pleas challenging validity of law.
Hand Hygiene Key to Mpox Prevention: WHO Outlines Urgent Global Strategy
Health for All: WHO Outlines 40 Actions to Ensure Disability-Inclusive Care
Reinforcing Hand Hygiene: WHO Urges Global Action Beyond Glove Use