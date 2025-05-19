Left Menu

India's Steady Control: Monitoring Covid Amid Global Spike

In light of rising Covid cases globally, Indian health authorities have confirmed that the nation's Covid-19 situation is currently stable. With only 257 active cases, most being mild, the government maintains rigorous monitoring through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and vigilant hospital networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:27 IST
India's Steady Control: Monitoring Covid Amid Global Spike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Health authorities in India are closely watching global Covid-19 trends, particularly the rising cases in Singapore and Hong Kong. However, officials assured that India's situation remains under careful control.

A high-level meeting was conducted, involving experts from multiple health organizations, to assess the national Covid-19 status. As of May 19, 2025, active cases were at a low 257, with no hospitalizations reported, reflecting the effectiveness of the country's response.

India maintains a robust surveillance system for viral illnesses via the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation, implementing necessary measures to protect public health proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025