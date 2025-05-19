India's Steady Control: Monitoring Covid Amid Global Spike

Health authorities in India are closely watching global Covid-19 trends, particularly the rising cases in Singapore and Hong Kong. However, officials assured that India's situation remains under careful control.

A high-level meeting was conducted, involving experts from multiple health organizations, to assess the national Covid-19 status. As of May 19, 2025, active cases were at a low 257, with no hospitalizations reported, reflecting the effectiveness of the country's response.

India maintains a robust surveillance system for viral illnesses via the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation, implementing necessary measures to protect public health proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)