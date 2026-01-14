Left Menu

Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Concerns

From 2021 to 2025, 149 incidents of assault against medical staff were reported in Delhi hospitals. The peak was in 2024 with 49 cases. The Delhi Government has implemented safety measures, but no special cell for quicker justice is planned.

An alarming 149 incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff have been reported across Delhi hospitals from 2021 to 2025. This troubling trend, highlighted by data presented in the Delhi Assembly, underscores a growing concern for the safety of healthcare providers.

According to the data, 2024 topped the list with 49 reported incidents, closely followed by 48 in 2025. The figures for 2023 showed 24 cases, while the initial two years, 2021 and 2022, were relatively lower at 14 cases each. The details were disclosed by the Delhi Government during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

The government has responded by instituting several safety measures, such as establishing hospital security committees, deploying guards, and installing CCTV systems. Police presence is strengthened during emergency situations. Despite these efforts, there is no plan to create a dedicated cell for faster legal recourse in violence cases against healthcare staff.

