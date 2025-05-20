Canada Post Faces Imminent Strike

Canada Post announced on Monday that it had received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The union plans to initiate strike actions beginning Friday, following a halt in contract negotiations with the postal company.

The notifications, which involve both the urban and rural bargaining units of CUPW, signal a significant disruption in postal services nationwide.

In anticipation of the strike, Canada Post stated that no new items will be accepted, and mail delivery will be suspended until the industrial action is resolved.

