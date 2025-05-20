Left Menu

Canada Post Faces Imminent Strike

Canada Post has been notified by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) about upcoming strike actions. The strike, involving both urban and rural branches, is set to begin on Friday. Consequently, Canada Post will halt item acceptance and delivery until the strike concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:46 IST
Canada Post announced on Monday that it had received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The union plans to initiate strike actions beginning Friday, following a halt in contract negotiations with the postal company.

The notifications, which involve both the urban and rural bargaining units of CUPW, signal a significant disruption in postal services nationwide.

In anticipation of the strike, Canada Post stated that no new items will be accepted, and mail delivery will be suspended until the industrial action is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

