Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Pakistan's cricket team will visit Bangladesh next month for a three-match ODI series, forming part of their strategy ahead of the 2027 World Cup. This series, set for March, follows their 2025 T20 loss in Bangladesh and comes before a two-Test series later this year.
Next month, the Pakistan cricket team is poised to face Bangladesh in a three-match One-Day International series, as they gear up for the 2027 50-over World Cup. This announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.
The series is scheduled to be held on March 11, 13, and 15 at Dhaka's Shera Bangla stadium. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in July 2025, where they were defeated in a T20 series.
This year, Pakistan is also expected to return for a two-Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship. The 2027 ODI World Cup will take place across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November.
