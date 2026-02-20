Left Menu

India's Blue Tigresses Aim for World Cup Glory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

India has announced a 26-member squad, including six uncapped players, for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. The team aims to reach the quarterfinals and secure a spot at the FIFA World Cup. Notable players include Anju Tamang and Grace Dangmei. India plays Vietnam, Japan, and Chinese Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:12 IST
In a bold move, India has unveiled a 26-member squad for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, featuring six new talents. The team aims to surpass expectations by securing a quarterfinals berth, giving them a chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Among the seasoned players, Grace Dangmei leads as the highest-capped player with 23 goals in 91 appearances, while Anju Tamang stands as the senior-most at 30. The squad also includes eight players from the 2022 Asian Cup, where India had to withdraw due to COVID-19 complications.

Placed in Group C, India faces Vietnam, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in the group stages. A successful campaign could see them book a ticket to the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The team's journey has begun with a preparatory camp in Turkiye and will take them through various challenges on Australian soil.

