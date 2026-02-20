India Backs Two-State Solution: Stance on Palestine-Israel Conflict
India has reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, joining over 100 countries in condemning Israel's expansion of settlements. Previously absent from the initial endorsers, India aligned with the revised statement and emphasized its commitment through the India-Arab League ministerial joint statement.
India reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue on Friday, aligning with over 100 countries condemning Israel's expansion of unlawful settlements in the West Bank.
Initially not among the endorsers, India later joined, reflecting its consistent stance expressed in January's India-Arab League ministerial joint statement in New Delhi, advocating for a peaceful coexistence of sovereign Palestine and Israel based on 1967 borders.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that India's initial absence was due to typical non-negotiated documents, despite its ongoing support for Palestinian rights and recent participation in peace initiatives, including President Trump's Gaza Peace Plan and UNSC resolutions.
