Swine Flu Outbreak Prompts Statewide Ban on Pig Trade in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Department has enforced a statewide ban on the sale and purchase of pigs following reports of swine flu. The outbreak, initially detected in Bilaspur, led to the death of 36 pigs and subsequent sanitization efforts that could last months. Strict measures remain in place indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to swine flu cases, Himachal Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Department has instituted a comprehensive ban on pig trade across the state, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The directive follows an African swine flu case discovered in Bilaspur's Kolka Panchayat. The outbreak has resulted in the death of 36 pigs at a farm, while the department culled four more per protocol. The affected farm is under extensive sanitization, a process anticipated to last up to six months, as noted by officials.

Previously confined to Bilaspur, the ban now encompasses the entire state. The measures, enforced by Deputy Directors statewide, will remain effective until further notice, according to State Animal Husbandry Department Director Dr. Sanjeev Dhiman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

