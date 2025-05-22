NZ to Introduce 12-Month Prescriptions for Long-Term Medications by 2026

In a significant policy shift set to reshape the way New Zealanders access routine medications, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister David Seymour have announced that, starting in the first quarter of 2026, patients on long-term medications will be eligible to receive prescriptions that last up to 12 months. This change promises to reduce the financial and logistical burdens on patients while freeing up valuable time and resources within the healthcare system.

Current System Creates Barriers for Patients

Under the current system, patients receiving stable, long-term medications such as asthma inhalers, insulin for diabetes, or blood pressure medications must return to their general practitioner (GP) every three months to renew their prescriptions. This practice often results in patients having to pay for repeated GP visits or administrative fees for reissuing prescriptions, amounting to an estimated $105 annually in avoidable costs.

Health Minister Simeon Brown highlighted that this system has created “unnecessary barriers” for patients managing chronic conditions. “It means added costs for patients and more paperwork for health professionals, taking time away from patients with more urgent or complex needs,” he stated.

A Cost-Effective, Common-Sense Reform

With the upcoming reform, doctors and prescribers will be empowered to issue 12-month prescriptions where clinically appropriate. Although patients will continue to collect their medications from pharmacies every three months, the administrative burden of repeatedly visiting GPs solely for prescription renewals will be eliminated.

David Seymour, Associate Health Minister, emphasized the practicality of the new policy: “Requiring patients on stable, long-term medications to visit GPs four times a year to renew a prescription only costs them money and reduces accessibility. A 12-month prescription in these cases is just common sense.”

Budget Commitment and Expected Impact

To support the rollout of this reform, Budget 2025 allocates $91 million over the next four years. This funding will primarily cover the cost of additional medicines expected to be dispensed due to the policy change.

The government anticipates significant downstream benefits, including better health outcomes, reduced avoidable hospitalisations, and long-term cost savings across the health system. Importantly, the initiative reflects a broader move towards patient-centered and adaptive care models.

“This change will remove red tape to make it easier for New Zealanders to get timely access to medicines so that they can live longer, happier, healthier lives,” said Seymour.

Benefits for Healthcare Providers

Beyond benefits to patients, the policy is expected to relieve pressure on primary healthcare providers. Health Minister Brown noted that by reducing time spent on issuing routine repeat prescriptions, GPs and prescribers can focus more on patients with complex or deteriorating health conditions.

“This is a practical, patient-focused change that will make access to healthcare simpler, more affordable, and more efficient for New Zealanders,” he added.

Looking Ahead: A More Efficient Healthcare Future

The reform is being hailed as a win-win scenario for both patients and the healthcare system at large. By easing access to essential medications and reallocating medical resources where they are needed most, New Zealand is setting a precedent for modernizing healthcare delivery in ways that are both efficient and empathetic.

Patients and families who have long called for such improvements are now seeing their concerns addressed through tangible policy. The move marks a decisive step toward a healthcare system that is more responsive to the everyday realities of those living with chronic conditions.