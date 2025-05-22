Left Menu

India Poised to Lead in Exposomics: A New Frontier in Health Research

India is on the verge of becoming a global leader in exposomics research, applying advanced tools to study environmental exposures impacting health. By integrating traditional and modern health challenges, India offers a unique landscape for exposomics. Global collaborations and interdisciplinary approaches are essential to advance this frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:39 IST
  India

India is rapidly emerging as a key player in the field of exposomics, a cutting-edge research area that may transform our understanding and prevention of diseases. Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan, dean of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, emphasized India's distinctive blend of traditional and modern health risks, making it 'a natural laboratory' for exposome science.

The concept of the exposome, introduced by Dr. Christopher Wild in 2005, encompasses the entirety of environmental exposures an individual experiences throughout their life, unlike the fixed nature of our genome. This dynamic understanding of environmental interactions is critical in explaining chronic diseases that genetic susceptibility alone cannot.

Balakrishnan highlighted the importance of advanced tools like High Resolution Mass Spectrometry and Next Generation Sequencing to effectively map the exposome. She pointed out the need for interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, economists, and social scientists, alongside medical professionals, to develop a holistic approach. International partnerships, like those with the NEXUS Center, position India to drive foundational research and shape policies globally.

