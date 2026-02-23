Left Menu

Unlocking Genetics: How Childhood BMI Influences Future Health

A study highlights the significant genetic influence on children's body mass index (BMI) changes throughout childhood, revealing vital growth factors associated with future health issues like diabetes and heart disease. Conducted by researchers at the University of Queensland, the research underscores the importance of individualized growth assessment beyond population averages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:32 IST
A recent study has unveiled the substantial role genetics plays in determining a child's body mass index (BMI) over time. Published in the journal Nature Communications, the research identifies age 10 and the growth rate between ages one and 18 as crucial indicators linked to later health issues like diabetes and heart disease.

Lead researcher Nicole Warrington from the University of Queensland in Australia stated that around 25% of the differences in BMI changes from ages one to 18 are genetically influenced. Warrington emphasized that relying solely on population averages risks overlooking important growth information essential for understanding individual health trajectories.

Utilizing data from the University of Bristol's 'Children of the 90s' study, the researchers analyzed nearly 66,000 BMI measurements from over 6,300 children. Co-author Geng Wang highlighted that genetic factors causing variations in growth rates suggest that early weight gain doesn't necessarily predict lifelong obesity. The findings call for future research to pinpoint when intervention could most effectively prevent adverse growth and obesity outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

