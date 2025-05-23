Delhi's Response to Fresh COVID-19 Wave

Delhi, the nation's capital, has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19, marking the first reported instances in nearly three years and spurring government action.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh assured the public that the situation is under control, with all patients displaying only mild, influenza-like symptoms. Despite the low severity, hospitals have been directed to prepare by ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, and medicines.

An advisory has been issued to reinforce these measures across health facilities, advocating for the continued use of masks and hygiene practices to prevent further spread. The health department is closely monitoring conditions and coordinating with hospitals for comprehensive preparedness against potential outbreaks.

