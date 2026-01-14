Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

In Kolkata, two nurses have been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital after testing positive for the deadly Nipah virus, health officials reported. Both women are in critical condition and remain comatose in the ICCU. The first nurse was transferred from Burdwan Medical College, and the second arrived the following day.

A resident medical officer at Barasat Hospital, who was in contact with the infected nurses, has also shown symptoms but tested negative for the virus. This development raises concerns about a potential spread, prompting immediate isolation and further monitoring.

According to sources, one nurse recently traveled from her hometown in Katwa, while the other has a travel history to Nadia district, near the India-Bangladesh border. The Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring swift reporting to national authorities to prevent further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)