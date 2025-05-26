Left Menu

Bihar's First Covid-19 Case of Current Wave Sparks Alert

Bihar has reported its first Covid-19 case in the current wave, with a 31-year-old man testing positive. Authorities emphasize vigilance as the patient did not travel outside the state. The health system is on high alert, ensuring all necessary resources are in place to manage the situation effectively.

Bihar reported its first Covid-19 case of the current wave on Monday, as a 31-year-old man from Patna tested positive for the virus, according to a senior health official.

The patient, who shows mild symptoms and no travel history outside the state, is receiving treatment at a private hospital. Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh confirmed that the administration has taken necessary precautions to monitor the situation closely.

The state administration reassures citizens that there is no cause for panic; government hospitals have been directed to prepare by ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

