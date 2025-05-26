Left Menu

PCOS: Unmasking the Cognitive Toll

A study by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay highlights the cognitive impact of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), noting that women with the condition show significantly slower response times and lower accuracy in attention tasks, suggesting a complex interplay between physical and cognitive health.

Updated: 26-05-2025 16:40 IST
Research from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has unveiled new insights into the cognitive effects of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in women. Professors Maitreyi Redkar and Azizuddin Khan's study shows women with PCOS exhibit notably slower response times and less accuracy in cognitive tasks.

The study involved two groups—101 women with PCOS and 72 healthy participants—evaluated through the Flanker Task and Posner Cueing Task, which assess focused and divided attention. Findings revealed that PCOS patients had slower reaction speeds and higher error rates, underscoring the syndrome's impact on cognitive function.

The hormonal imbalances intrinsic to PCOS, including heightened androgen levels and insulin resistance, are linked to decreased alertness and longer reaction times. The research suggests lifestyle interventions, such as brain games, exercise, balanced nutrition, and improved sleep, to mitigate these cognitive challenges.

