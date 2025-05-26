Left Menu

Healthscope's Receivership and Roche's Breakthrough Antibiotic

Australia’s second-largest private hospital operator, Healthscope, is in receivership with ten non-binding offers for acquisition. Meanwhile, Roche pushes an antibiotic targeting drug-resistant bacteria into Phase 3 trials, showcasing a new mode of action against acinetobacter baumannii, a common cause of hospital infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST
Australia's Healthscope, the second-largest private hospital operator, has entered receivership, prompting ten non-binding acquisition offers. The sale process is expected to last eight to ten weeks, amid efforts to recover approximately A$1.6 billion in debt. This financial turmoil highlights significant challenges within the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is advancing its antibiotic, jointly developed with Harvard University, into Phase 3 clinical trials. This experimental drug, targeting acinetobacter baumannii, represents a critical advancement in combatting drug-resistant bacteria common in hospital infections.

The dual developments underscore the dynamic challenges and innovations shaping the global health landscape, as financial restructuring and scientific progress vie for the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

