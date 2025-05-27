Left Menu

Breakthrough in Battle Against Rare Cervical Cancer

A 62-year-old woman with a rare form of cervical cancer was successfully treated at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The treatment, led by Dr. Pakhee Aggarwal, utilized a multidisciplinary approach including chemoradiation, immunotherapy, and surgery. The patient is now on maintenance immunotherapy and recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical achievement, a 62-year-old woman suffering from an exceedingly rare and aggressive form of cervical cancer has been successfully treated at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The hospital's multidisciplinary approach entailed a combination of chemoradiation, immunotherapy, and surgical procedures.

Initially reporting abnormal vaginal bleeding, the postmenopausal patient was diagnosed with an 8 cm cervical mass. Under the guidance of Dr. Pakhee Aggarwal, Senior Consultant in Gynaecologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, the patient was identified with stage IIB primary malignant melanoma of the cervix, a condition noted for its extreme rarity worldwide.

Implementing neoadjuvant chemoradiation combined with immunotherapy subsequently led to a radical hysterectomy, which successfully excised the remaining mass. The patient's recovery has been noteworthy, underscoring the pivotal role of early diagnosis and novel therapeutic approaches in treating such oncologic rarities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

