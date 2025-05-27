Breakthrough in Battle Against Rare Cervical Cancer

In a remarkable medical achievement, a 62-year-old woman suffering from an exceedingly rare and aggressive form of cervical cancer has been successfully treated at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The hospital's multidisciplinary approach entailed a combination of chemoradiation, immunotherapy, and surgical procedures.

Initially reporting abnormal vaginal bleeding, the postmenopausal patient was diagnosed with an 8 cm cervical mass. Under the guidance of Dr. Pakhee Aggarwal, Senior Consultant in Gynaecologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, the patient was identified with stage IIB primary malignant melanoma of the cervix, a condition noted for its extreme rarity worldwide.

Implementing neoadjuvant chemoradiation combined with immunotherapy subsequently led to a radical hysterectomy, which successfully excised the remaining mass. The patient's recovery has been noteworthy, underscoring the pivotal role of early diagnosis and novel therapeutic approaches in treating such oncologic rarities.

