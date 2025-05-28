Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Reports First Covid-19 Cases Amid New Wave

Arunachal Pradesh has identified its first Covid-19 cases of the current wave following positive RT-PCR tests. A 34-year-old pregnant woman and her 53-year-old mother have been confirmed positive. The health department assures that the strain is milder and urges precautions while monitoring the situation.

Updated: 28-05-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh has confirmed its first Covid-19 cases of the current wave, according to a senior health department official on Wednesday. The cases involve a 34-year-old pregnant woman and her mother, who both tested positive through RT-PCR.

The pregnant woman first tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test on Monday, prompting a confirmatory RT-PCR test. She is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, while her asymptomatic mother is in isolation.

Authorities are working closely to monitor the situation and are planning to release a public health advisory in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi.

