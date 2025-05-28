Left Menu

Linking Autism and Parkinson's: New Insights Into Neurological Disorders

A Swedish study suggests individuals with autism may be four times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease later in life. The research, covering over 22 lakh individuals born between 1974 and 1999, hints at shared biological drivers between autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Parkinson's. Ongoing observation and further research are recommended.

Updated: 28-05-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study from Sweden reveals individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may have a fourfold increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease later in life. This research, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Neurology, draws on data from over 22 lakh people tracked from age 20 onwards up to 2022.

Autism, a neuro-developmental disorder identified early in childhood, could share biological pathways with Parkinson's, a degenerative neural condition linked to aging. First author Weiyao Yin indicates that shared neurological mechanisms, possibly involving dopamine, could underlie both conditions. Though links between dopamine and Parkinson's are well-established, its role in autism remains unclear.

The study emphasizes the need for long-term healthcare strategies for individuals with autism, particularly due to their high medication co-morbidity. While Parkinson's diagnosis under 50 is rare, the research stresses that understanding this connection could lead to improved care protocols.

