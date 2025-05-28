Five New Covid-19 Cases Emerge in West Bengal
Five new Covid-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal, bringing the state's total to 16. Three patients are recovering at home, while two are hospitalized. Health officials noted that most cases exhibit mild symptoms, continuing the region's cautious monitoring of the pandemic situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:39 IST
In a recent update from West Bengal, health authorities reported five new cases of Covid-19, adding to the regional challenge of managing the pandemic. The state's total now stands at 16, according to officials.
Among the new cases, three individuals are convalescing at home, while two required hospitalization. Health department representatives assure that the majority of these patients have only mild symptoms.
This development highlights the ongoing presence of Covid-19 in West Bengal, where health officials remain vigilant in their efforts to monitor and control the virus's spread.
