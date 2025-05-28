Five New Covid-19 Cases Emerge in West Bengal

In a recent update from West Bengal, health authorities reported five new cases of Covid-19, adding to the regional challenge of managing the pandemic. The state's total now stands at 16, according to officials.

Among the new cases, three individuals are convalescing at home, while two required hospitalization. Health department representatives assure that the majority of these patients have only mild symptoms.

This development highlights the ongoing presence of Covid-19 in West Bengal, where health officials remain vigilant in their efforts to monitor and control the virus's spread.