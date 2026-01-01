Tragedy at Haripad: Dialysis Mishap Sparks Health Department Inquiry

The Health Department has launched an inquiry following the recent deaths of two patients who underwent dialysis at Haripad taluk hospital, officials announced on Thursday.

The deceased, Majeed from Puthukkad, Kayamkulam, and Ramachandran from Haripad, experienced symptoms such as shivering and vomiting during their dialysis sessions on December 29. Ramachandran passed away on December 30, while Majeed succumbed a day later after being transferred to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Officials report that two other patients with similar symptoms remain stable. An official suspension of the hospital's dialysis center operations is in effect, and relatives of the deceased allege medical negligence, suggesting infections occurred during treatment. Congress MP K C Venugopal has addressed the issue in letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)