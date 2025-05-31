Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up for International Yoga Day Celebration in Hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 across public hospitals, guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive. The initiative aims to promote holistic health and well-being through yoga. Preparations are underway to ensure widespread participation in community health settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:36 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host International Yoga Day events across all public hospitals on June 21. This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeks to promote holistic health and holistic well-being through yoga.

Health department directives have been issued to chief medical officers and superintendents, outlining the preparatory steps for these programmes, according to the UP government statement released on Saturday. Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, announced that instructions have reached district hospitals, community health centres, and other healthcare settings.

The theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' underscores this year's focus. Preparations are being made to maximize participation, with efforts coordinated with district administrations, voluntary organisations, and educational institutions. The initiative also includes online training for yoga instructors through collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ensuring the community is well-prepared for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

