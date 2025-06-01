Left Menu

Gorakhpur Acts Swiftly Against Bird Flu Outbreak

Bird flu has emerged in Gorakhpur, leading to the closure of live bird markets and commencement of culling operations. The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases confirmed the presence of avian influenza strains H5N1 and H9N2. Rapid Response Teams and a dedicated control room have been established to manage the situation.

The city of Gorakhpur is on high alert following the confirmation of bird flu in five localities, prompting the local administration to shut down live bird markets for 21 days and start culling operations. The closures and culling are underway in accordance with central government guidelines to control the outbreak.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed avian influenza strains H5N1 and H9N2 in poultry samples. Samples from areas including Jhungia Bazar, Aluminium Factory area, Taramandal, Bhagat Chauraha, and Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park tested positive for the virus, according to officials.

The Chief Veterinary Officer has mobilized district-level Rapid Response Teams and established a control room at the Sadar Veterinary Hospital to coordinate efforts. Additional Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh reported that culling operations have begun within a one-kilometer radius of the affected areas, alongside extensive disinfection drives, to curb the virus's spread.

