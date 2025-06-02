Left Menu

Covid-19: Delhi reports 483 active cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:38 IST
With 47 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the national capital since Sunday, the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 483, said an official data from the Union Health Ministry.

There have been four fatalities due to the infection.

A 22-year-old woman with old treated pulmonary Koch's succumbed after testing positive for the infection, the ministry's dashboard said. The woman had bilateral lower respiratory tract infection.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had last week said that 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi, but there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is alert and the hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality, she added.

Earlier on May 23, the Delhi government issued an advisory, asking the hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines.

''All equipments such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) must be in functional condition,'' it stated.

