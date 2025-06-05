Breaking the Cycle: Engaging Men Early to Prevent Domestic Violence
New research highlights the critical role general practitioners (GPs) can play in preventing domestic violence in Australia by engaging men early. By addressing underlying issues such as mental health and substance abuse, GPs can prevent first-time offenders and promote sustained behavioral change before incidents occur.
- Country:
- Australia
In Australia, rising domestic violence rates have placed emphasis on prevention strategies. Recent studies reveal that one in three men have induced fear in partners, with 120,000 men potentially initiating abusive behaviors annually, necessitating early intervention.
General practitioners (GPs) emerge as key players, using patient interactions to address issues like mental health and substance abuse, potentially staving off violence before it starts.
The I-engage model exemplifies an evolving strategy, fostering men's self-awareness and motivation for change by providing tools and resources through accessible platforms, fostering long-term behavioral shifts in men contemplating or committing domestic violence.