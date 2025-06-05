Left Menu

Breaking the Cycle: Engaging Men Early to Prevent Domestic Violence

New research highlights the critical role general practitioners (GPs) can play in preventing domestic violence in Australia by engaging men early. By addressing underlying issues such as mental health and substance abuse, GPs can prevent first-time offenders and promote sustained behavioral change before incidents occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:46 IST
Breaking the Cycle: Engaging Men Early to Prevent Domestic Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Australia, rising domestic violence rates have placed emphasis on prevention strategies. Recent studies reveal that one in three men have induced fear in partners, with 120,000 men potentially initiating abusive behaviors annually, necessitating early intervention.

General practitioners (GPs) emerge as key players, using patient interactions to address issues like mental health and substance abuse, potentially staving off violence before it starts.

The I-engage model exemplifies an evolving strategy, fostering men's self-awareness and motivation for change by providing tools and resources through accessible platforms, fostering long-term behavioral shifts in men contemplating or committing domestic violence.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025