Breaking the Cycle: Engaging Men Early to Prevent Domestic Violence

In Australia, rising domestic violence rates have placed emphasis on prevention strategies. Recent studies reveal that one in three men have induced fear in partners, with 120,000 men potentially initiating abusive behaviors annually, necessitating early intervention.

General practitioners (GPs) emerge as key players, using patient interactions to address issues like mental health and substance abuse, potentially staving off violence before it starts.

The I-engage model exemplifies an evolving strategy, fostering men's self-awareness and motivation for change by providing tools and resources through accessible platforms, fostering long-term behavioral shifts in men contemplating or committing domestic violence.