Debunking the Myths: The Real Health Risks of Household Black Mould

Household mould, particularly black mould, is often labeled as toxic. While it's linked to respiratory issues due to allergies, there's little evidence that its mycotoxins cause severe health problems like lung disease in children. Miscalculations in early studies led to a misconception about its dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mould in homes, particularly the notorious black mould, has long been feared for causing health issues. However, its reputation as highly toxic is largely unfounded.

While mould has been linked to respiratory and allergic reactions, contemporary studies suggest its association with serious diseases is unlikely, often stemming from earlier flawed research.

Experts emphasize that while mould can exacerbate asthma and allergies, the evidence linking mycotoxins from black mould to significant health risks remains inconclusive. Appropriate remediation measures can mitigate its effects substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

