Debunking the Myths: The Real Health Risks of Household Black Mould

Mould in homes, particularly the notorious black mould, has long been feared for causing health issues. However, its reputation as highly toxic is largely unfounded.

While mould has been linked to respiratory and allergic reactions, contemporary studies suggest its association with serious diseases is unlikely, often stemming from earlier flawed research.

Experts emphasize that while mould can exacerbate asthma and allergies, the evidence linking mycotoxins from black mould to significant health risks remains inconclusive. Appropriate remediation measures can mitigate its effects substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)