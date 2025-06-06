SkinQure Expands to Punjabi Bagh: Advanced Dermatology Meets Accessibility in West Delhi

SkinQure, a trusted name in dermatology, has announced its expansion with a new centre in Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi. The clinic, founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. B.L. Jangid, aims to provide accessible, high-quality skin treatments to residents of Punjabi Bagh and neighboring areas.

The new Punjabi Bagh clinic will focus exclusively on advanced skin treatments, offering services like laser hair removal, medifacials, and anti-ageing injectables. The introduction of this centre reflects a rising demand for reliable and modern skincare solutions. Dr. Jangid's commitment to ethical and non-commercial treatments underpins the clinic's philosophy.

With the Punjabi Bagh launch, SkinQure strengthens its leadership in the dermatology sphere, promising medically justified, patient-centric care. Offering limited-time inaugural offers, the clinic hopes to make world-class skin healthcare more accessible to West Delhi residents, enhancing their experience with personalized and evidence-based practices.

