Left Menu

SkinQure Expands to Punjabi Bagh: Advanced Dermatology Meets Accessibility in West Delhi

SkinQure, a leading dermatology and hair transplant clinic founded by Dr. B.L. Jangid, is expanding to Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi. Known for ethical and medically justified treatments, the new centre will focus on advanced skin therapies, making quality dermatological care more accessible for residents of West Delhi neighborhoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:19 IST
SkinQure Expands to Punjabi Bagh: Advanced Dermatology Meets Accessibility in West Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SkinQure, a trusted name in dermatology, has announced its expansion with a new centre in Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi. The clinic, founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. B.L. Jangid, aims to provide accessible, high-quality skin treatments to residents of Punjabi Bagh and neighboring areas.

The new Punjabi Bagh clinic will focus exclusively on advanced skin treatments, offering services like laser hair removal, medifacials, and anti-ageing injectables. The introduction of this centre reflects a rising demand for reliable and modern skincare solutions. Dr. Jangid's commitment to ethical and non-commercial treatments underpins the clinic's philosophy.

With the Punjabi Bagh launch, SkinQure strengthens its leadership in the dermatology sphere, promising medically justified, patient-centric care. Offering limited-time inaugural offers, the clinic hopes to make world-class skin healthcare more accessible to West Delhi residents, enhancing their experience with personalized and evidence-based practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025