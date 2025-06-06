Kerala's Palliative Care Model: A Global Beacon
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a volunteer registration drive under the Kerala Care Universal Palliative Service Scheme. This initiative aims to provide care for bedridden and terminally ill patients. The scheme's focus is to involve volunteers dedicating time for palliative care, garnering international attention.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled a pioneering model for palliative care, urging volunteers to register to support bedridden and terminally ill patients.
The Kerala Care Universal Palliative Service Scheme has opened its lines for volunteer registration, highlighting a significant governmental push to enhance palliative care.
CM Vijayan emphasized the global attention the scheme is receiving as it seeks to expand care to those with terminal illnesses, spotlighting the state's commitment to healthcare and community support.
