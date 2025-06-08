Unveiling the Hidden Threats: How Vices Affect Reproductive Health

Medical professionals are sounding the alarm over the detrimental effects of smoking, alcohol consumption, and vaping on reproductive health. Experts say these habits are silently damaging fertility in both women and men, significantly increasing the risk of miscarriage and causing long-term reproductive issues.

According to Dr. Anuja Thomas and Dr. Manju Gupta, obstetricians and gynaecologists at Motherhood Hospitals, these vices are often underestimated in their impact on fertility. The doctors emphasize that reducing these habits only when planning a pregnancy is insufficient. Long-term use leads to hormonal imbalances, disrupts menstrual cycles, and damages reproductive organs, making it harder to conceive.

Dr. Neha Tripathi from Nova IVF Fertility highlights that these habits contribute to reduced egg quality and sperm count, making conception difficult. Additionally, smoking, drinking, and vaping elevate the risk of various cancers. Dr. Gaurav Jaswal advises women to quit such habits immediately to improve their health and well-being.

