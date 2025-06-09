Protests Erupt Over Equipment Shortage at SCTIMST

Protests erupted at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Monday, as Youth Congress activists voiced their concerns over the reported suspension of surgeries due to a lack of medical equipment.

The activists stormed the institute's multi-storey building, which houses the director's office, and expressed their discontent by shouting slogans against the management. They accused the authorities of mismanagement and called for their resignation, sources reported.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, after meeting with institute officials, promised that the issues would be resolved within a week. He emphasized the importance of adhering to established procurement policies to prevent corruption, and assured that a new agreement for acquiring medical equipment would be finalized shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)