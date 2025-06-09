Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Equipment Shortage at SCTIMST

Youth Congress activists protested at SCTIMST over surgical equipment shortages, demanding management's resignation. Despite police intervention, protesters entered the director's office. Union Minister Suresh Gopi assured resolution within a week, ensuring adherence to procurement policies to avoid corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:12 IST
Protests Erupt Over Equipment Shortage at SCTIMST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Monday, as Youth Congress activists voiced their concerns over the reported suspension of surgeries due to a lack of medical equipment.

The activists stormed the institute's multi-storey building, which houses the director's office, and expressed their discontent by shouting slogans against the management. They accused the authorities of mismanagement and called for their resignation, sources reported.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, after meeting with institute officials, promised that the issues would be resolved within a week. He emphasized the importance of adhering to established procurement policies to prevent corruption, and assured that a new agreement for acquiring medical equipment would be finalized shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025