Glenmark Introduces Brukinsa: A Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will soon introduce zanubrutinib in India under the brand Brukinsa, after receiving the green light from the Drugs Controller General of India. This launch marks a significant milestone as it is the first Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor approved for five B-cell malignancies.

Alok Malik, President and Business Head of India Formulations at Glenmark, emphasized the importance of this development. He noted that Brukinsa's introduction is part of Glenmark's ongoing collaboration with BeiGene, now BeOne Medicines, and aims to provide Indian patients with access to effective global cancer therapies.

With Glenmark's shares witnessing a slight increase, the launch of Brukinsa could bolster its innovative oncology portfolio, offering access to safe and effective treatment options to patients in India.

