Rapid Drug Detection in Bilaspur: The Urine Test Revolution

In an unprecedented move, Bilaspur police have launched an initiative to distribute free urine drug testing kits as part of their 'Har Ghar, Satark Parivar' campaign to fight rampant drug addiction.

The campaign, as outlined by Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal, aims to provide early detection of drug use, particularly among the youth, by offering an efficient, rapid test for drugs such as chitta and charas.

The initiative comes amid a growing crisis in the region, with drug abuse, especially of chitta, posing severe social and health challenges. The simple test, requiring just a few drops of urine, offers results in a minute and is available at all police stations across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)