Rapid Drug Detection in Bilaspur: The Urine Test Revolution
Bilaspur police are distributing free urine drug testing kits under the 'Har Ghar, Satark Parivar' campaign to combat drug addiction. These kits provide quick detection of addiction to drugs like chitta and charas. With an easy procedure, the initiative aims to address the alarming rise of drug abuse among the youth.
In an unprecedented move, Bilaspur police have launched an initiative to distribute free urine drug testing kits as part of their 'Har Ghar, Satark Parivar' campaign to fight rampant drug addiction.
The campaign, as outlined by Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal, aims to provide early detection of drug use, particularly among the youth, by offering an efficient, rapid test for drugs such as chitta and charas.
The initiative comes amid a growing crisis in the region, with drug abuse, especially of chitta, posing severe social and health challenges. The simple test, requiring just a few drops of urine, offers results in a minute and is available at all police stations across the district.
