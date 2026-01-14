Himachal Pradesh Bars Chitta Traders from Panchayat Elections

This week, Himachal Pradesh declared a decisive move against the Chitta drug menace by barring traders of this lethal substance from participating in panchayat elections. Minister Anirudh Singh announced the forthcoming issuance of a notification formalizing this policy.

Chitta, a semi-synthetic opioid derived from heroin, poses a significant danger due to its addictive potential and high risk of overdose. The state government has initiated steps to amend existing laws, thereby aligning with Minister Singh's zero-tolerance stance towards this drug.

In addition to removing offenders from their jobs, the government also plans to seize assets purchased through drug profits. Public cooperation is requested to report suspicious activities as the state prioritizes rehabilitation and awareness to combat this social evil.