Financial Constraints Hinder Reproductive Freedom in India: UN Study

Financial limitations are among the biggest barriers to reproductive freedom in India, a new United Nations study reveals. According to the survey, 38% of respondents cited financial constraints as a major reason they are unable to have the families they desire.

The findings featured in the UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population Report highlight other significant factors such as job insecurity, housing issues, and lack of reliable childcare, which compound the challenge of starting a family.

UNFPA's report indicates that the true crisis lies in ensuring individuals have the autonomy to make informed reproductive decisions, connecting this freedom to broader social and economic progress in India.

