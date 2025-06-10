Left Menu

Financial Constraints Hinder Reproductive Freedom in India: UN Study

A UN study highlights financial limitations as a major barrier to reproductive freedom in India, with 38% of respondents citing it as a deterrent. The report emphasizes that true reproductive freedom lies in enabling informed choices about family planning amidst societal and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:50 IST
Financial Constraints Hinder Reproductive Freedom in India: UN Study
  • Country:
  • India

Financial limitations are among the biggest barriers to reproductive freedom in India, a new United Nations study reveals. According to the survey, 38% of respondents cited financial constraints as a major reason they are unable to have the families they desire.

The findings featured in the UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population Report highlight other significant factors such as job insecurity, housing issues, and lack of reliable childcare, which compound the challenge of starting a family.

UNFPA's report indicates that the true crisis lies in ensuring individuals have the autonomy to make informed reproductive decisions, connecting this freedom to broader social and economic progress in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025