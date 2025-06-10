SA Monitors New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1 as G20 Health Talks Advance

South Africa’s Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that the country is closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant — known as Nimbus or NB.1.8.1 — which is currently contributing to a spike in infections across parts of Asia. The update was delivered during the 4th Health Working Group meeting of the G20, hosted this week in Johannesburg, where global health leaders have gathered to address critical challenges in pandemic preparedness, equitable healthcare access, and sustainable health system reforms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated NB.1.8.1 as a “variant under monitoring”, a classification reflecting its increasing spread and potential to influence transmission patterns.

“I wish to reassure this esteemed gathering that South Africa has robust surveillance systems in place,” said Minister Motsoaledi. “Our data currently show very low SARS-CoV-2 activity.”

Global Emergence of NB.1.8.1: A Variant Under Watch

The NB.1.8.1 variant, nicknamed “Nimbus”, has been reported in several Asian countries including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and China, where it has contributed to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The UK Health Security Agency also confirmed 13 cases of the variant in England last week, raising concerns about its potential for global spread.

Despite these developments, Motsoaledi emphasized that NB.1.8.1 remains a subvariant of the Omicron lineage, suggesting that current updated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines remain effective.

“At this stage, no specific new public health actions are required from the public,” he reassured.

South Africa’s Surveillance and Preparedness Systems

South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) continues to run a comprehensive sentinel surveillance programme. This system routinely monitors key respiratory viruses — including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — to detect early warning signs and track viral trends across the country.

While the country is currently experiencing a seasonal rise in influenza, Motsoaledi confirmed that the public health system is well-prepared to manage the situation.

The Minister also urged the continued promotion of basic hygiene protocols:

Frequent handwashing

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home when feeling unwell

“These simple measures are effective in reducing the spread of all respiratory illnesses,” he noted.

G20 Health Working Group Meeting: A Platform for Global Solidarity

Running from Tuesday to Friday, the G20 Health Working Group meeting in Johannesburg brings together health ministers, experts, and policymakers from the world’s largest economies, partner nations, and international organizations.

Under the banner of post-pandemic resilience, discussions are focused on:

Addressing persistent barriers to accessing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics in low- and middle-income countries

Expanding local manufacturing capacity for health tools and countermeasures

Promoting technology transfer , sustainable financing , and regulatory harmonization

Building a globally integrated health architecture that can swiftly respond to future pandemics

Motsoaledi used the opportunity to rally for global cooperation rooted in fairness and equity.

“Let us build a future where solidarity, equity, and cooperation are the cornerstones of our global health architecture,” he urged.

Lessons From the Pandemic: A Call for Global Reform

Plenary sessions throughout the week have explored the lessons of COVID-19, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that the missteps of the past — particularly the vaccine access inequities seen across Africa — are not repeated in future health emergencies.

Africa continues to advocate for:

The decentralization of vaccine production

Public-private partnerships for research and innovation

Strengthened public health infrastructure and regulatory frameworks

South Africa, as a leading voice on the continent, is pressing for equitable access to life-saving tools, whether vaccines, therapeutics, or diagnostics, through regional manufacturing hubs and knowledge sharing.

Navigating Today’s Threats While Building Tomorrow’s Resilience

While the emergence of NB.1.8.1 represents a new challenge in the ongoing COVID-19 landscape, South Africa’s leadership remains focused on preparedness, transparency, and scientific rigor. Through strong participation in G20 dialogues and commitment to international health cooperation, the country is working to ensure that no one is left behind in global health responses.

The Minister’s message is clear: now is the time for urgency, vigilance, and unity — to protect lives today and strengthen the systems that will guard against tomorrow’s pandemics.