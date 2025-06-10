Calley Means: The Controversial Voice Behind 'Make America Healthy Again'

Calley Means, a prominent figure in the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) initiative, has gained attention for his outspoken criticism of the U.S. health system's failings, particularly due to perceived corruption. As an adviser in the administration of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Means has targeted influential physician groups, federal agencies, and government scientists, accusing them of serving self-interests in the $4.9 trillion health industry.

Despite his government role, Means' financial interests intersect with his agenda. He co-founded Truemed, an online platform offering dietary supplements and wellness products, often bypassing rigorous medical testing. The platform helps users utilize health savings accounts (HSAs) for purchases not typically covered, raising questions of ethical conflicts.

Experts express concerns over Means' potential financial conflicts, given his special government employee status exempting him from typical disclosure requirements. Means continues to promote HSAs and wellness products amid ongoing debates on their implications for health policy and economic equity.

