Shake-Up in Vaccine Advisory Panel Sparks Debate

U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, replacing them with eight new appointees. This decision, viewed as unprecedented by many, has drawn criticism from physician groups who demand a Senate investigation and have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, replacing them with eight new appointees. This abrupt change has sparked significant debate and concern within the medical community.

Among the newly appointed members are professionals with prior experience in related government committees, including the FDA. Kennedy emphasized their commitment to evidence-based and gold-standard science, aiming to rebuild public trust in vaccine science.

The decision has been met with skepticism from various physician groups. The American Medical Association is leading calls for a Senate investigation into what they describe as an unprecedented overhaul, urging Kennedy to reverse his actions immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

