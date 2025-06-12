Shake-Up in Vaccine Advisory Panel Sparks Debate
U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, replacing them with eight new appointees. This decision, viewed as unprecedented by many, has drawn criticism from physician groups who demand a Senate investigation and have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.
In a surprising move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, replacing them with eight new appointees. This abrupt change has sparked significant debate and concern within the medical community.
Among the newly appointed members are professionals with prior experience in related government committees, including the FDA. Kennedy emphasized their commitment to evidence-based and gold-standard science, aiming to rebuild public trust in vaccine science.
The decision has been met with skepticism from various physician groups. The American Medical Association is leading calls for a Senate investigation into what they describe as an unprecedented overhaul, urging Kennedy to reverse his actions immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shandong Chemical Plant Blast Sparks Safety Concerns
Pacific Wardens Secured $1M Boost in Budget 2025 to Expand Community Safety
US Lawmakers Push for Expanded AI Safety Measures Against China's Advances
AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps
Maharashtra Unveils AI-Equipped 'Smart' Buses to Enhance Passenger Safety