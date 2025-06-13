Left Menu

Lula's Approval Ratings Suffer a Decline in June

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating fell from 29% in April to 28% in June, according to Datafolha. Concurrently, disapproval climbed to 40% from 38%. In February, approval was at a record low of 24%, and disapproval at 41%. The survey included 2,004 participants.

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is facing increasing challenges as his popularity continues to waver, according to pollster Datafolha's latest findings. The president's approval rating dipped slightly from 29% in April to 28% in June, while disapproval rose from 38% to 40%.

Despite the concerning trend, Lula's current approval and disapproval rates still fare better than figures from February when his government saw an unprecedented low of 24% approval and 41% disapproval. The percentage of individuals rating his government as average also declined marginally from 32% to 31%.

The Datafolha survey was conducted in-person with 2,004 eligible voters between June 10 and June 11, carrying a margin of error of two percentage points. This data reflects the shifting public sentiment towards Lula's administration during his third term in office.

