Covid-19 Cases Rise in Manipur: Stay Informed, Stay Safe

In a concerning development, three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Manipur, bringing the state's total to five. The state's health department disclosed on Friday that 36 samples have been tested since the beginning of June.

The latest cases include a single report from Imphal East district and a double detection in Imphal West district. As the virus spreads, the state government is maintaining its efforts to contain the outbreak.

Health officials are appealing to the public to remain calm and comply with health safety protocols. Currently, four of the affected individuals are undergoing home isolation while receiving necessary care.

(With inputs from agencies.)