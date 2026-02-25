Left Menu

Trump's Bold Demand: Permanent Deal with Iran

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Trump, stated that the U.S. administration insists on an indefinite nuclear deal with Iran. This comes amid increased pressure on Iran following its crackdown on protesters and a growing U.S. military presence in the region.

Updated: 25-02-2026 23:38 IST
Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, revealed in a private meeting that the U.S. administration is firm on demanding a nuclear agreement with Iran that would last indefinitely, as reported by Axios on Wednesday. This disclosure was supported by a U.S. official and two others knowledgeable of the discussions.

The Trump administration's stance follows Iran's aggressive actions against protesters, leading to escalated tensions. The U.S. has responded by increasing its naval forces in the region, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

In addition to this show of military might, Trump has issued threats of potential strikes should Tehran refuse to negotiate a resolution to the enduring conflict over its nuclear program, indicating a significant diplomatic pressure campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

