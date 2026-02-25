EDP's Renewable Strategies Propel Profits Amidst Lower Capital Gains
Portugal's leading utility, EDP, reported a 44% increase in net profit for 2025, primarily due to strong performance from its renewable sector. Despite lower capital gains, profits rose to 1.15 billion euros. Its subsidiary, EDP Renovaveis, also turned profits, highlighting a strategy of divesting mature assets to fund new projects.
Portugal's foremost power utility, EDP, announced a significant 44% rise in net profit for 2025, largely attributed to the successful performance of its renewable energy division, despite a decrease in capital gains.
The company reported consolidated net profits reaching 1.15 billion euros, a figure that aligns closely with LSEG consensus estimates.
EDP Renovaveis, its subsidiary and the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, reversed a net loss from the previous year to report a profit of 216 million euros. As part of its strategic plan, EDP continues to divest stakes in mature wind and solar plants to support new projects, marking a decrease in capital gains from these sales.
