Left Menu

EDP's Renewable Strategies Propel Profits Amidst Lower Capital Gains

Portugal's leading utility, EDP, reported a 44% increase in net profit for 2025, primarily due to strong performance from its renewable sector. Despite lower capital gains, profits rose to 1.15 billion euros. Its subsidiary, EDP Renovaveis, also turned profits, highlighting a strategy of divesting mature assets to fund new projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST
EDP's Renewable Strategies Propel Profits Amidst Lower Capital Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's foremost power utility, EDP, announced a significant 44% rise in net profit for 2025, largely attributed to the successful performance of its renewable energy division, despite a decrease in capital gains.

The company reported consolidated net profits reaching 1.15 billion euros, a figure that aligns closely with LSEG consensus estimates.

EDP Renovaveis, its subsidiary and the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, reversed a net loss from the previous year to report a profit of 216 million euros. As part of its strategic plan, EDP continues to divest stakes in mature wind and solar plants to support new projects, marking a decrease in capital gains from these sales.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026