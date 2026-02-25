EDP's Renewable Strategies Propel Profits Amidst Lower Capital Gains

Portugal's foremost power utility, EDP, announced a significant 44% rise in net profit for 2025, largely attributed to the successful performance of its renewable energy division, despite a decrease in capital gains.

The company reported consolidated net profits reaching 1.15 billion euros, a figure that aligns closely with LSEG consensus estimates.

EDP Renovaveis, its subsidiary and the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, reversed a net loss from the previous year to report a profit of 216 million euros. As part of its strategic plan, EDP continues to divest stakes in mature wind and solar plants to support new projects, marking a decrease in capital gains from these sales.