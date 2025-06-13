Left Menu

Delhi Schools Unite Against Malaria: June Declared Anti-Malaria Month

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has mandated schools to observe June as anti-malaria month, implementing measures to prevent the disease. This initiative aims to increase awareness before the monsoon season, aligning with India's goal of eradicating malaria by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:00 IST
The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has instructed all government and private schools to designate June as anti-malaria month, aiming to implement preventive measures against the disease before the onset of the monsoon.

This directive is part of a continued effort from a previous advisory dated April 15, addressing vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, as stated in the new circular issued on Friday.

The Ministry of Health has set 2030 as the target year for eradicating malaria in India. Schools have been urged to conduct inspections to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and engage the community through awareness activities and social media campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

