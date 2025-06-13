Delhi Schools Unite Against Malaria: June Declared Anti-Malaria Month

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has instructed all government and private schools to designate June as anti-malaria month, aiming to implement preventive measures against the disease before the onset of the monsoon.

This directive is part of a continued effort from a previous advisory dated April 15, addressing vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, as stated in the new circular issued on Friday.

The Ministry of Health has set 2030 as the target year for eradicating malaria in India. Schools have been urged to conduct inspections to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and engage the community through awareness activities and social media campaigns.

