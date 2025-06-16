Nordic Nations Secure Ammunition Deal with Nammo

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - In a strategic move, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway have fortified their defense capabilities by entering into a comprehensive ammunition agreement with the Norwegian defense equipment firm Nammo.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik emphasized the critical need for adequate ammunition supplies to deter adversaries and safeguard the region's security.

The newly signed agreement aims to enhance ammunition production and procurement efficiency for these Nordic nations, ensuring a robust and swift response to potential threats.