Nordic Nations Secure Ammunition Deal with Nammo

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway have signed a new agreement with Norwegian defence firm Nammo to ensure sufficient ammunition supply. The Nordic countries aim to deter potential threats and enhance defense capabilities. The deal will streamline production and procurement of ammunition, as stated by Norway's Defence Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - In a strategic move, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway have fortified their defense capabilities by entering into a comprehensive ammunition agreement with the Norwegian defense equipment firm Nammo.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik emphasized the critical need for adequate ammunition supplies to deter adversaries and safeguard the region's security.

The newly signed agreement aims to enhance ammunition production and procurement efficiency for these Nordic nations, ensuring a robust and swift response to potential threats.

