Controversy Over Gaza Aid Delivery: “Lethal Distribution System” Sparks Outrage

An Israeli fire incident at a Gaza aid distribution site resulted in 40 fatalities, half near a U.S.-backed humanitarian site. Criticism mounts as the U.N. opposes Israeli aid methods, calling them dangerous. The conflict, rooted in extensive blockades, has heightened tensions and resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 40 Palestinians died as Israeli forces opened fire near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza on Monday, according to the territory's health ministry, reigniting controversy over humanitarian efforts.

The United Nations has strongly condemned the situation, citing breaches of humanitarian principles by the Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has been administering aid under armed guard.

Accusations have emerged regarding the manipulation of hunger as a warfare tactic, with international calls for investigations into the use of force at aid distribution points continuing to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

