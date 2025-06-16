Controversy Over Gaza Aid Delivery: “Lethal Distribution System” Sparks Outrage

At least 40 Palestinians died as Israeli forces opened fire near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza on Monday, according to the territory's health ministry, reigniting controversy over humanitarian efforts.

The United Nations has strongly condemned the situation, citing breaches of humanitarian principles by the Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has been administering aid under armed guard.

Accusations have emerged regarding the manipulation of hunger as a warfare tactic, with international calls for investigations into the use of force at aid distribution points continuing to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)