U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?
The United States has paid USD 160 million towards its nearly USD 4 billion debt to the U.N. This payment contributes to the regular operating budget and highlights ongoing financial tension between the U.N. and the U.S., with potential global impact on peacekeeping operations and international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:22 IST
The United States has made a USD 160 million payment toward its nearly USD 4 billion debt to the United Nations, the organization reported Thursday.
This significant payment is intended for the U.N.'s regular operating budget, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric. However, the overall debt includes considerable arrears for both the U.N.'s regular and peacekeeping budgets.
The payment announcement coincided with President Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which some view as a move to challenge the U.N. Security Council's authority. The U.S. debt poses a risk of financial collapse for the U.N unless addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
