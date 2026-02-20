U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

The United States has made a USD 160 million payment toward its nearly USD 4 billion debt to the United Nations, the organization reported Thursday.

This significant payment is intended for the U.N.'s regular operating budget, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric. However, the overall debt includes considerable arrears for both the U.N.'s regular and peacekeeping budgets.

The payment announcement coincided with President Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which some view as a move to challenge the U.N. Security Council's authority. The U.S. debt poses a risk of financial collapse for the U.N unless addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)