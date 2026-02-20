Left Menu

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

The United States has paid USD 160 million towards its nearly USD 4 billion debt to the U.N. This payment contributes to the regular operating budget and highlights ongoing financial tension between the U.N. and the U.S., with potential global impact on peacekeeping operations and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:22 IST
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has made a USD 160 million payment toward its nearly USD 4 billion debt to the United Nations, the organization reported Thursday.

This significant payment is intended for the U.N.'s regular operating budget, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric. However, the overall debt includes considerable arrears for both the U.N.'s regular and peacekeeping budgets.

The payment announcement coincided with President Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which some view as a move to challenge the U.N. Security Council's authority. The U.S. debt poses a risk of financial collapse for the U.N unless addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

 India
2
India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

 India
3
WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

 Global
4
Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026